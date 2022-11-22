Juventus postpones their shareholders meeting to fight legal battle

Juventus has been plagued by several legal battles recently and not all of them have gone away.

The Bianconeri are in an important season on and off the pitch, which they hope will eventually end well.

Their performance on the field has improved after the club resisted the temptation to sack Max Allegri early.

However, off the field, Andrea Agnelli is overseeing the club on several troubled fronts.

A report on La Stampa via Calciomercato reveals they intend to fight Consob in the courts.

Because of this, they have postponed their next shareholder’s meeting and their goal is to demonstrate that their financial statements are correct after being accused of falsifying them.

Juve FC Says

Being arguably the biggest club in Italy, we expect to fight these legal battles and must be prepared to answer every question thrown at us.

It is not just the other Serie A clubs who envy our achievements. Some of these battles are because the authorities wonder how we have the money to make our financial decisions.

As long as the club has done nothing wrong in the eye of the law, we should win this legal case, no matter how long it drags on.