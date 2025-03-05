Several players have been linked with a move to Juventus at the end of this season, and the Bianconeri have the financial means to secure top-quality signings. While they cannot sign every player they admire, certain targets should be prioritised to strengthen the squad.

Victor Osimhen

Osimhen is regarded as one of the world’s best strikers and would significantly improve Juventus’ attack. His goalscoring ability, physical presence, and technical skills make him an ideal addition to the squad. If Juventus are serious about competing at the highest level, this is a move they should attempt to complete.

The Nigerian striker has been excelling in Türkiye with Galatasaray and would likely relish the opportunity to play for Juventus. His performances have demonstrated his ability to thrive in competitive environments, and he could provide the firepower needed to bolster the club’s attacking options.

Sandro Tonali

Tonali has been exceptional in the Premier League, proving himself as a dynamic and technically gifted midfielder. Compared to Juventus’ current midfielders, he would represent a clear upgrade, bringing composure, vision, and defensive solidity to the team. His ability to dictate play and control the tempo would be invaluable in Juventus’ system.

A return to Serie A could be an enticing prospect for the Italian midfielder, and Juventus should certainly consider making an effort to secure his services.

Thomas Partey

Partey could become available as a free agent, as his contract at Arsenal is set to expire. This presents a significant opportunity for Juventus to add an experienced and highly capable midfielder to their ranks without paying a transfer fee.

Partey has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League this season, showcasing his defensive intelligence, passing range, and ability to break up play. His presence in midfield would offer Juventus much-needed stability and balance, making him a valuable addition to the squad.

Ademola Lookman

Lookman is already well known to Serie A fans, having impressed with Atalanta. His versatility, dribbling ability, and attacking threat make him a strong candidate for Juventus. However, Atalanta are unlikely to let him go easily, and securing his signature could prove to be a challenging task.

As reported, these players would each bring quality and depth to Juventus, helping the club maintain its competitive edge.