Juventus potentially signing Icardi will not involve Ronaldo

Juventus will be busy in the summer yet again and one transfer that reports have tipped them to make is the signing of Mauro Icardi.

The Argentinean has found relevance very tough at PSG this season and a return to Italy is on the cards.

He had his best footballing moments when he played for Inter Milan and he would love a Serie A return.

Juventus tried to sign a striker in the last transfer window, but they couldn’t land one with their targets seemingly out of their budget for the mid-season transfer window.

With just Alvaro Morata as their only striker, we expect them to sign another when the transfer window reopens.

Sport Mediaset via Tuttojuve claims that they have chosen to bring back Icardi to Serie A from PSG.

The French side is also reportedly interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo and have been for a long time now.

The Portuguese attacker is idolized by Kylian Mbappe and he has remained consistently good.

They might want to add him to the negotiations, but the report says that will not happen and it would be just a simple negotiation for the former Inter striker.