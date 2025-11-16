New Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti has been granted more powers at the club compared with his predecessor, Igor Tudor.

The Croatian was confirmed at the end of the previous campaign after succeeding in his mission to secure Champions League football. The 46-year-old had only taken over in March, when Thiago Motta was sacked.

However, it should be noted that Damien Comolli were chasing Antonio Conte out in the open, before settling on Tudor after failing to lure the Lecce native back to Turin. This episode arguably created a rift between the former defender and the club’s hierarchy.

Luciano Spalletti will receive better treatment than Igor Tudor at Juventus

At the end of October, an uninspired Tudor was sacked after failing to win a match in his last eight, with Spalletti arriving as his replacement.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, the 66-year-old has immediately been handed greater authority than the man he succeeded.

As the Roman newspaper explains, Tudor never held a seat at the discussion table, with the hierarchy leaving him out when making transfer market decisions.

The source recalls how the Croatian insisted on bringing back Randal Kolo Muani, but Comolli and Co. weren’t willing to meet Paris Saint-Germain’s final asking price.

Hence, the French striker ended up joining Tottenham on a deadline-day deal, while Juventus settled for Lois Openda, who has yet to open his goal-scoring account for the club.

Juventus signed two players Tudor never wanted

The Belgian striker wasn’t the only deadline-day deal that Tudor had opposed, as the latter never wanted Edon Zhegrova.

The former Juventus boss had also requested the arrival of a new midfielder and a new defender, but the management never fulfilled either demand.

On the contrary, Comolli will be sharing every major market decision he makes with Spalletti, who will have a major say.

This is obviously a step in the right direction, as any new arrivals or departures must align with the head coach’s vision.