Juventus stands out as one of the clubs dedicated to nurturing Italian talents, evident in their commitment to players from the Next Gen team and significant investments in individuals like Federico Chiesa and Manuel Locatelli.

The club has a longstanding tradition of supplying the Italian national team with talents across various levels, and this commitment is set to continue. Juventus boasts a pipeline of young players waiting for their chance to become integral parts of the first team. Additionally, they are actively targeting several top Italian players at other clubs.

Being the premier club in the country, Juventus’s interest in Italian players reflects the abundance of talent available in the country, with many players capable of performing at the highest level. This strategy has earned Juventus and Inter Milan praise from pundits like Giancarlo Padovan for their role in nurturing and promoting Italian football talent.

Padovan said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“There are two ways to invest in Italians: either a second team is formed as Juventus did a few years ago or they focus on the youth sector, sending their players to mature elsewhere and then taking them back.

“What would Juve be today if they didn’t have Gatti, Rugani, Cambiaso, Miretti and Kean? And who could offer a greater return at Inter than Dimarco? Of course Barella, Frattesi and Bastoni, on the one hand, Chiesa on the other, were purchased, but this only shows that there are good Italian footballers to buy without doing anything crazy.”

Juve FC Says

Because we have high standards, the Italian players we have added to our squad are very good.

We will continue to groom more talents for the country and other nations around the globe, just like we have done with Kenan Yildiz.