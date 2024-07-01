Juventus has released its pre-season schedule ahead of the 2024/2025 Serie A season.

The men in black and white are eager to start the season well, with Thiago Motta aiming to win the league in his first campaign at the club.

The Bianconeri are pleased with Motta as their new manager and have lined up some games for him to test his players before the new season begins, as announced on their website.

Juve will begin their pre-season fixtures with a game against Nuremberg in Germany on July 26th.

They will then face Brest on August 3rd in Pescara and, three days later, hold open training alongside some players from the Next Gen and U19 teams.

Their final pre-season fixture will be against Atletico Madrid in Gothenburg, Sweden, on August 11th.

Juve FC Says

We have a busy summer ahead, and it would be great to see our players back in action at the end of this month.

However, the most important thing is that they prepare well for the upcoming season regardless of who they face in pre-season fixtures.

It would be a tough campaign, and the players might be slow to adopt Thiago Motta’s style of play.