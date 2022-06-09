Juventus pre-season taking shape as Villar Perosa event returns to schedule

Luckily for football fans, this is going to be a short off-season, as it won’t be long before the clubs begin their preparations for the upcoming campaign which will begin earlier than usual due to the mid-season World Cup.

As for Juventus, Max Allegri’s troops should regather at the Continassa training ground at the beginning of July to kickoff the club’s pre-season.

According to JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri’s pre-season is beginning to take shape, as the traditional Villar Perosa event returns to the schedule for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The town located in the suburbs of Turin had always been associated with the Agnelli family which owns a large estate in it.

In the previous decades, the Old Lady’s pre-season always featured a friendly played at Villar Perosa between the first team and the primavera squad. The event often takes place in front of a small crowd and in the presence of several members of the Agnelli household.

This year, the friendly will be played on August 3, and it remains to be seen if Allegri’s men will be facing the primavera or the U-23 squad.

The source adds that the Bianconeri’s preparations will feature a tour in the United States in July featuring friendly encounters against Real Madrid and Barcelona, while the final test before the season’s kickoff will be against Atletico Madrid in Tel Aviv.