Juventus preferred attacking addition this summer revealed

Juventus have made Gabriel Jesus their first choice attacking option this summer, as we look to add some firepower to our front line.

The Man City star has struggled for first-team minutes in recent seasons, with Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling both featuring heavily at CF last season ahead of him, and he could well be made available for a move with just two years remaining on his current deal(according to Transfermarkt)

TuttoSport claims that we are not putting all our eggs in one basket however, despite prioritising the Brazilian, with Dusan Vlahovic, Mauro Icardi, Andrea Belotti and Arkadiusz Milik also under consideration, while the return of Moise Kean is also believed to be in the mind of Allegri, who oversaw his emergence from the youth team previously.

We are still awaiting news on Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision ahead of the new season, whilst all public statements claim he will be staying with the club, but I can’t say I’m convinced either way at present.

We are expected to bring in another forward regardless of whether Ronaldo stays or goes however, although both Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski can also help out in attack.

Where would Gabriel Jesus rank in our pecking order amongst CR7, Morata and Dybala?

Patrick