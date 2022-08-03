Juventus is receiving a lot of offers from several clubs for Daniele Rugani in this transfer window.

The defender is not one of the club’s first-choice centre-backs, and several teams want to add him to their squad.

However, the Bianconeri are being careful as they consider each offer.

Italian clubs like Sampdoria, Empoli, and Verona want to add him to their squad.

However, at least two of them are offering to take him on loan and they cannot pay all his 3m euros per season wages.

He has an interest from Galatasaray in Turkiye as well, and they seem to be his best suitor.

Calciomercato claims while the Italian clubs want to take him on loan, the Turks are willing to pay 10m euros to buy him outright.

This has made them Juve’s favourite suitor, and the report claims the Bianconeri favour sending him to the Super Lig side instead of loaning him out to a Serie A club that cannot pay all his wages.

Juve FC Says

Selling Rugani is the best decision we can make on his future, and the defender will probably agree to that.

However, his preference might be a permanent transfer to an Italian club.

But none has come forward with an important offer, which could force us to keep him at the Allianz Stadium instead.