This season, four Juventus players spent their campaign on loan at various Premier League clubs.

But while the English clubs all have buy options inserted in the contracts, three will surely waive their rights, sending the players back to Turin.

Therefore, Weston McKennie, Denis Zakaria and Arthur Melo will all return to Juventus following underwhelming spells at Leeds United, Chelsea and Liverpool respectively.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Livia Taglioli, Dejan Kulusevski could yet secure a permanent transfer to Tottenham Hotspur.

The 23-year-old made the switch from the Bianconeri to the Spurs in January 2022, but his 18-month loan deal expires at the end of the season.

Following a bright start to like in North London, his permanent transfer seemed to be a foregone conclusion. Nevertheless, Tottenham’s campaign sank into chaos, with Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici both departing the club.

Therefore, Taglioli believes that the Swede’s future remains shrouded with mystery, and it will eventually depend on the Spurs’ incoming manager and sporting director who should have the final say.

Tottenham have already splashed 10 million euros on Kulusevski as loan fees while buying the winger would cost them an additional 35 million.

This season, the former Atalanta and Parma player has contributed with two goals and eight assists in 37 appearances across all competitions.