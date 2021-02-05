Juventus Premier League target chooses his next destination

Juventus has mastered the art of signing the top free agents every summer, and the next one will not be an exception.

The likes of Sergio Ramos and David Alaba will be free agents at the end of this season, and they have been linked with a move to Turin.

One other player that the Bianconeri is targeting is Sergio Aguero.

The Argentinean is into the final few months of his Manchester City deal, and his struggles with injuries this season make a new contract unlikely.

He has been targeted by Juve in the last few months as they plot to land him on a free transfer in the summer.

The Bianconeri aren’t the only team looking to sign him, and a new report says he has chosen where he would play after this campaign.

Cadena Ser via Calciomercato says the striker has chosen to join Spanish giants Barcelona.

The Catalans are struggling financially and that could see them become Juve’s top challengers for free agents.

Aguero has become City’s record scorer and one of the highest goalscorers in the history of the Premier League.

He has been held back by injuries in recent campaigns, but when he is fit, only a few strikers can match his output in Europe.