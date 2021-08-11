martial
Juventus Premier League target could leave after fresh competition for places

August 11, 2021 - 1:45 pm

Juventus could land Anthony Martial this summer if they make a move for him as the Frenchman ponders his future.

Martial has struggled to reach the potential that prompted Manchester United to sign him from AS Monaco in 2015.

His time at United has been hot and cold and the Red Devils have now secured the signing of a new attacker.

They splashed the cash on the signature of Jadon Sancho in this transfer window and the Englishman will almost certainly be a regular at the club.

His arrival means Martial will play even less, especially if he cannot become more consistent.

Reports in England via Tuttomercatoweb claim the attacker is now considering his future and might be open to a move away from United.

It claims Inter Milan is another club competing for his signature as they look set to sell some of their important players.

Juve will have to convince Martial that he will get even more playing time at the club before he would accept their offer.

They have just added Kaio Jorge to their squad in this transfer window and Martial will have to compete with him and the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala for a place in the team.

Avatar

