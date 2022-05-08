Juventus Premier League target is worth more than 45 million euros

Juventus might have to forget about their interest in Leicester City midfielder, Youri Tielemans, as the Foxes demand a huge fee to sell him.

The Belgian is on the radar of several top European clubs as he enters the final year of his current deal at the King Power Stadium.

Juve is one of them, but the Bianconeri haven’t made their move for him just yet.

They are not the only club that has an interest in his signature and one of his suitors has prepared a tremendous offer.

Tuttomercatoweb claims Arsenal will pay 45m euros for his signature at the end of this season. However, the Foxes are unwilling to accept that offer.

They believe they can get a better deal because of the clubs looking to sign him.

This means Juve will spend more than that to win the race for his signature.

Juve FC Says

With a year left on his contract, Leicester should consider themselves lucky that a club wants to offer them that much money for Tielemans.

The Belgian will remain with them and walk free at the end of next season if they insist on selling him expensively.