Juventus Premier League target keeps the door open for every possibility

Antonio Rudiger is catching the attention of several top European clubs as he nears becoming a free agent.

Chelsea has been in talks with the former AS Roma man over a contract extension, but he can start speaking to other clubs this month.

Juventus wants him in Turin and has been straightforward with their intentions for the defender.

However, they are not alone, and he knows that. A new report via Calciomercato says the German has kept his options open.

Amidst interest from Juve and a host of other clubs, he is also open to the idea of remaining at Chelsea.

At 28, he is eyeing his last big deal in the game and would likely join the club that offers him the best financial package.

Juve FC Says

Rudiger has been one of the finest defenders in Europe for some time now, and the German could fit in at Juve.

Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci are not getting younger, and the future of Matthijs de Ligt remains uncertain.

Signing Rudiger now will give us the chance to prepare to lose any of our current options.

Because he would join as a free agent, the club should make him an impressive offer that would beat what most suitors can pay.