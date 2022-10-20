Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to finally sign Chelsea’s Jorginho as the midfielder enters the final few months of his contract in London.

The former Napoli man has been on the radar of the Bianconeri for a long time and the next summer could be their chance to sign him for free.

He wants to stay in London, having enjoyed his time at the Premier League club, but both parties must find an agreement.

They have been in talks for some time now, but a report via Football Italia claims he has rejected their latest contract offer.

He is unsatisfied with the terms and the English club has to go back to the drawing board and make him a new offer.

This has given Juve renewed hopes that they can bring him back to Italy at the end of this season.

Juve FC Says

Jorginho has been one of the finest Italian players in recent times and he will almost certainly make an impact at the Allianz Stadium if he makes the move.

However, we must only sign him if he has what it takes to make Max Allegri’s men better. Otherwise, we are better sticking to our current options.