Juventus Premier League target wants to move to Spain instead

Juventus could miss out on the signature of Antonio Rudiger after a new report reveals the Chelsea man is targeting a move to another club instead.

The defender would be a free agent in the summer and Chelsea has been prevented from renewing his contract by a sanction on its owner.

The English club faces losing arguably the biggest defender in their squad, and Juve wants to take him to Turin.

However, the competition for his signature is serious, and it seems he also doesn’t fancy a return to Serie A.

He had previously played for AS Roma in the competition and might want to challenge himself in a new league.

Calciomercato claims the German has personally contacted Real Madrid to offer himself to the Spanish club.

He has the luxury of choosing where he would continue his career, and the report claims he wants to be a part of the Madrid squad.

Juve FC Says

As a free agent, good players are usually spoilt for choice of their next club, and Rudiger wants to take full advantage of that.

Madrid is doing much better than Juve now, and it is hard to fault a player that joins them over the Bianconeri.

If the Spanish club cannot meet his contract demands, we might get a second chance to sign him.