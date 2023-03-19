Juventus prepare a swap deal to bring Barcelona man back to Serie A

Juventus has an interest in Franck Kessie and is prepared to do a swap deal to bring the former AC Milan midfielder back to Serie A.

Kessie has struggled to establish himself since he swapped Milan for Barcelona, as Xavi Hernandez prefers other midfielders.

The Ivorian is now the subject of interest from Juve, who have been monitoring him since he was in Italy.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the midfielder remains seriously on their radar and the black and whites are now looking to add him to their squad through a swap deal.

It claims Juve expects Denis Zakaria to return to the Allianz Stadium in the summer and they will use him as a sweetener in their bid for Kessie.

Juve FC Says

Kessie was one of the best midfielders in Serie A when he played for Milan and this means he will not struggle to get used to how we play.

The midfielder deserves more game time and might be open to moving back to a competition he is very familiar with.

However, he is likely to have several other suitors, so we must be prepared to pay a lot of money to add him to our squad.