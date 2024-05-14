Juventus have reportedly chosen Thiago Motta to replace Max Allegri in the dugout next season, and have already prepared a contract for the young manager.

The 41-year-old made history this season by guiding Bologna towards the Champions League for the first time ever.

Nevertheless, the Italo-Brazilian could be heading towards the exit door, as his contract with the Rossoblu expires at the end of the season.

Moreover, the Bianconeri are keen to appoint Motta as a replacement for Allegri whose cycle has obviously reached its expiry as evidenced by the club’s disastrous run since February.

According to Il Corriere dello Sera via JuventusNews24, the club’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli has the green light to choose the new manager and negotiate a deal, and has clearly identified Motta as the ideal profile.

The Juventus official has thus prepared a two-year contract for the Bologna coach with an option for a third season.

The former Inter and PSG midfielder would earn 3.5 million euros as net wages per year if he chooses to accept the offer.

As the source tells it, Juventus remain tight-lipped on the operation as they’re now primarily focused on tomorrow’s Coppa Italia final against Atalanta.

Therefore, we can expect more concrete developments on this track in the following days.