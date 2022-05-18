When it comes to the middle of the park, Juventus are currently in a paradoxical situation. On one hand, the midfield department has been the club’s ultimate weak point in the past few years. Yet, a wave of young talented midfielders is emerging but struggling to find enough space.

While Nicolò Fagioli became a revelation in Serie B and guided Cremonese towards a historic promotion, Nicolò Rovella will also return from his loan spell at Genoa to join Max Allegri’s first team.

Moreover, Fabio Miretti burst to the scene and is now hoping to maintain a spot with the senior team despite his tender age.

Therefore, Filippo Ranocchia has been lost in the shuffle. Unlike Fagioli, the young Mezzala joined a Serie B side that was struggling throughout the season. In fact, Vicenza are currently fighting to stay in the second tier throughout play-outs.

Nevertheless, ilBianconero believes that Juventus will offer Ranocchia a new deal until 2026 in order to ward off the competition. The 21-year-old has been at the club since 2018, and his current deal expires in 2023.

The source adds that the likes of Venezia, Sampdoria, Cagliari and Salernitana are all interested in the services of the young midfielder.

Therefore, putting the player’s signature on a long-term deal would give the Old Lady some leverage, allowing the management to either send him on loan to garner more experience or include him in exchange deals.