Juventus will hold decisive talks with Adrien Rabiot and his mother/agent Veronique in the coming days which will determine whether he’ll stay at the club or embark on a new career chapter.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the summit between the two parties will take place in the coming days.

The Frenchman’s contract will expire next, but Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli hasn’t lost faith, believing he can still convince the 29-year-old and his mother to pen a new deal.

In the meantime, Bayern Munich are monitoring the situation, as they would relish the opportunity to sign the France international on a free transfer.

But as the pink newspaper notes, Rabiot isn’t the only Juventus midfielder facing an uncertain future.

The list also includes Weston McKennie whose contract will expire in a year, as well as Fabiot Miretti and Carlos Alcaraz (who is on loan from Southampton).

Therefore, the source believes the Old Lady will have to sign at least one or two midfielders for next season.

GdS names Monaco star Youssouf Fofana as a like-to-like replacement for his international teammate Rabiot.

The 25-year-old’s contract with the French principality side will expire in 2025, and the player has been refusing to sign a renewal. Therefore, Monaco could be forced to sell him at a relatively low price this summer.

However, Fofana isn’t the only Ligue 1 midfielder on the Old Lady’s shortlist. The source also mentions interest in PSG’s Manuel Ugarte and Nice’s Khephren Thuram.