Juventus are reportedly bracing themselves for what could be a decisive week on the Nicolas Gonzalez front.

Over the past few weeks, the Argentine emerged as a primary transfer target for the Bianconeri who are in dire need of reinforcement on the wings.

At the moment, Thiago Motta only has two senior-team wingers at his disposal in the form of Kenan Yildiz and Timothy Weah. On the other hand, the club has already sold Matias Soule and Samuel Iling-Junior, while Federico Chiesa and Filip Kostic are also on the transfer list.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus are now in a hurry to put the deal over the line, as they don’t want to start the new Serie A campaign low on personnel.

Hence, the source believes next week should bear some definitive answers on this particular track.

Fiorentina are expecting to receive a sum in the region of 30 million euros to part ways with their influential star.

On the other hand, Juventus would like to defer the payment to next year’s budget. Hence, they’re hoping to secure an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

The Turin-based newspaper insists that this operation remains independent from all other transfers that could ensue between the two clubs this summer. This includes the likes of Filip Kostic, Arthur Melo and Weston McKennie who remain on the Viola’s watchlist.

Gonzalez has been plying his trade in Tuscany since 2021, cementing himself as one of the most popular players among Fiorentina fans.

The left-footed player mostly plays as an inverted right winger. His is tied to a contract with the Purple Club until June 2028.