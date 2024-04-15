Juventus teenager Kenan Yildiz is reportedly set to earn a new contract coupled with the iconic Number 10 jersey.

The Bianconeri poached the Turkish striker from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022. He immediately cemented himself as arguably the most talented youngster at the club.

After spending his first campaign in Turin between the Primavera and Next Gen ranks, the 18-year-old earned a promotion to Max Allegri’s first team last summer.

Yildiz exploded onto the scene with some brilliant goals in December. But while his levels have dropped along with the rest of his teammates recently, he remains one of the most sought-after teenagers in world football.

Therefore, Juventus are keen to lock him down with a long-term deal.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri are preparing a new contract for the Turkiye international.

While his current deal runs until the summer of 2027, the Italians would like to push back the deadline by another two years, making it valid until June 2029.

Moreover, the extension will be accompanied by a new shirt number.

The Turin-based newspaper expects Juventus to hand Yildiz the Number 10 jersey, which is deemed to be a great honor, but an equally massive burden on the player’s shoulders.

This jersey is by far the most significant in the club’s history. It has been donned by the likes of Omar Sivori, Michel Platini, Roberto Baggio and Alessandro Del Piero.

Paul Pogba was handed the Number 10 jersey following his return to Turin in 2022, but his contract with the club is widely expected to be terminated due to his doping suspension.