Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are set to launch a new round of talks for Randal Kolo Muani, with all parties optimistic about reaching the finish line.

The Bianconeri hosted the 26-year-old on loan during the second half of the previous campaign. While his six months in Turin had their highs and lows, it has been considered a positive stint overall, as he managed to convince Igor Tudor, the management and the fanbase.

Therefore, the Serie A giants are keen to secure a new agreement with PSG.

Juventus & PSG resume talks this week

Over the past few weeks, the parties have been in constant contact, but have yet to find an agreement.

It has been said that the two clubs have been unable to find an accord on the formula, with Juventus hoping to sign him on loan with an option to buy, while the European champions insist on adding an obligation clause.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the two clubs will launch a new round of talks starting from Monday, which could prove to be the decisive push.

Juventus offer €50-55m package for Kolo Muani

The pink newspaper expects Juventus to offer a new loan deal worth €10 million, which includes an option to buy for €40-45 million. Nevertheless, this clause would turn from optional to obligatory on certain conditions related to the achievement of sporting objectives.

Therefore, Damien Comolli and Co. will be hoping to finalise the agreement with the Ligue 1 giants in the next 48 hours.

Juventus also have an important ally in Kolo Muani who is desperate to prolong his experience in Turin. The player has already expressed his desire to play for the Bianconeri on several occasions, as he felt ‘very happy’ at the club.