Following Leonardo Bonucci’s unceremonious departure in the summer, several Juventus defenders are stepping up to the plate, proving that the aging Italian’s services were no longer required in Turin.

Gleison Bremer has established himself as the centerpiece of a well-oiled defensive machine.

The Brazilian had his highs and lows last season following his high-profile transfer from Torino. But this term, he has been extremely solid and reliable at the back.

So according to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juventus are preparing a new contract for Bremer who should put pen to paper by Christmas.

As the source explains, the management would like to push back the deadline from 2027 and 2028. This means spreading the amortization cost of his transfer fee over an additional year.

This is also a sign of trust from the management who consider the 26-year-old a key member of the squad.

The report expects the new contract to include similar wages (around 5 million euros per season).

On another note, Juventus are also looking to maintain Daniele Rugani’s services after proving himself as a reliable backup in recent months.

The 29-year-old’s deal will expire at the end of the season. However, the hierarchy will offer him a new two-year contract to keep him in Turin until 2026.

Nevertheless, the Italian would have to accept a wage reduction if he wishes to extend his collaboration with the club.

Rugani has been part of the Juventus squad since making the switch from Empoli in 2015.