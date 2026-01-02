Juventus have reportedly expressed interest in West Ham midfielder Guido Rodriguez, with a potential move possible this month if the right conditions are met. Rodriguez has seen a significant decline in playing time this season, having previously been regarded as one of the finest midfielders in Spain during his time at Real Betis. West Ham is reportedly open to selling him, while Juventus believe he still possesses the quality to excel in a system that suits his style.

Rodriguez’s Desire for Regular Football

The Argentinian international is understood to be eager for a new opportunity where he can play regularly and would be happy to join Juventus if a deal can be reached. His priority is to secure consistent minutes on the pitch, and a move to the Bianconeri could provide the environment he requires to rediscover his best form.

Juve views the midfield as an area requiring reinforcement, and Rodriguez is considered a player who could immediately enhance both depth and quality. His performances at Real Betis serve as evidence of his capabilities, and the club are hopeful that he can replicate that level in Italy under the right circumstances.

Negotiation Challenges with West Ham

According to Tuttojuve, a key obstacle in completing the transfer is West Ham’s preference for a permanent sale, while Juventus reportedly wish to acquire Rodriguez on loan for the remainder of the season. This difference in approach has introduced uncertainty, as Juve is not yet confident enough in his current form to commit to a full transfer.

Rodriguez is viewed as a player who can provide immediate cover and strengthen the squad, but the terms of the deal must satisfy both clubs. How West Ham responds to Juventus’ proposed loan arrangement will likely determine whether the transfer can be completed this month or if the negotiations will continue.