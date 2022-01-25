Arthur
Transfer News

Juventus prepared to keep Arthur unless a suitor agrees to their conditions

January 25, 2022 - 3:30 pm

Juventus has received an offer from Arsenal for Arthur Melo and he could leave the club this month.

The midfielder has struggled to make an impact at the Allianz Stadium and the Gunners want him on loan.

Juventus is open to the idea of sending him away temporarily, but they have an issue with Arsenal’s offer.

The Gunners want him to join them on a six-month loan deal. However, Tuttomercatoweb says the Bianconeri wants him to go away for at least 18 months.

If no club can meet this demand, they are prepared to keep him in Turin as a squad member.

The midfielder is also willing to join the Gunners and supports Juve’s demand because he wants to spend enough time at any club he joins on loan.

Juve FC Says

Arthur has shown glimpses of his talents in some matches for Juventus, but the midfielder is not consistent enough.

He also seems to be struggling with Max Allegri’s system and that will hardly change soon because the gaffer believes in his style of play.

A move to Arsenal could help him revive his career and Juve can sell him afterwards for a good fee.

It would be interesting to see if the Gunners return with an improved offer for the former Gremio man.

