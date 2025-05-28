Juventus are intensifying its efforts to sign RC Strasbourg’s Diego Moreira as it gears up for the new season. Following a strong campaign that saw them secure a top-four finish, the Bianconeri are now turning their attention to squad reinforcements in preparation for Champions League football.

The club have long been tracking Moreira, who has impressed in Ligue 1 with consistent performances. His contributions played a key role in helping Strasbourg achieve a spot in European competition, and his growing influence has caught the attention of multiple clubs across Europe.

Transfer Fee Could Be a Sticking Point

Juventus are reportedly ready to submit a bid of 15 million euros for the winger, but this is likely to fall short of Strasbourg’s valuation. The French club are said to be holding out for around 25 million euros, reflecting their belief in Moreira’s current quality and future potential.

Despite this valuation gap, there is hope that the transfer can proceed. The player is reportedly open to a move, which could prove decisive in negotiations. According to JuveFC Sources, Juventus are serious about finalising the deal and believe Moreira fits perfectly into their rebuild strategy under the current sporting project.

Moreira Seen as a Key Part of Juventus’ Strategy

Juventus’ interest in the player is not a recent development. They have been following his progress closely and see him as a versatile and dynamic talent who can strengthen their attack. With Champions League fixtures on the horizon, squad depth and quality are critical, and Moreira appears to meet those requirements.

In addition to Juventus, other clubs have shown interest, but the Bianconeri are believed to be leading the race. The coming days are expected to be crucial as they decide whether to raise their bid or seek alternative ways to reach an agreement with Strasbourg.

Moreira has shown considerable promise at a young age and could thrive further in Serie A. If the transfer is completed, he would join a club eager to return to the summit of European football.