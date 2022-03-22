Juventus prepared to offer 20m euros for PSG star

Juventus remains keen to add Leandro Paredes to their squad and Tuttomercatoweb claims they will offer up to 20m euros for his signature.

The Argentinian currently plays for PSG in Ligue 1, but he already has experience in Italian football following an earlier spell at AS Roma.

Juve remains keen to bolster their squad in the summer as they prepare to ship out players who are not a part of the plans going into the future.

Paredes has kept getting chances in a star-studded PSG team and has performed well enough to pique the interest of Juve.

The Bianconeri know PSG will want some good money before allowing him to leave and they are prepared to offer them the above-mentioned fee.

It should be enough to get them to sell him, considering they have other top midfielders on their books now.

Juve FC Says

Paredes is a fine midfielder and continues to prove he can hold his own even against top competition at PSG.

If he moves to Turin, we would have one of the finest players we can get on our books from next season.

However, we might have to offload some of our current options before adding him to the group.