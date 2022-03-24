Juventus prepared to offer a four-year deal to Chelsea man

Jorginho remains on the radar of Juventus and he could move to Turin in the summer or after next season because the Bianconeri have already prepared a contract for him.

The Brazil-Italian had a stunning 2021 when he won the Champions League with Chelsea and he also won Euro 2020 with the Italian national team. That improved his reputation in European football.

Several clubs are now looking to add him to their squad as his contract runs out at the London club. It has just over a year left to run and he might not renew it.

Tuttomercatoweb claims the midfielder is keen on a return to Serie A and he has missed the competition. Juve is now looking to take advantage of that desire to make him their player.

They are ready to offer him a four-year deal worth 6m euros per season and are positive he will accept the offer and wear their black and white jersey.

Juve FC Says

Jorginho will bring many years of experience to our dressing room and that could be the change we need to make us a top club in European football again.

Our midfield has been a problem spot in this campaign and that means signing him in the next transfer window will be good for us, although it might require a huge transfer fee.