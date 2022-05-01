Juventus prepared to offer a player in exchange for Chelsea man

Juventus wants to take advantage of Chelsea’s problems to add Jorginho to their squad in this transfer window.

The Bianconeri have pursued a transfer for the midfielder for some time now, and this summer is another chance to add him to their squad.

He has one more season left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge, but he might favour a return to Serie A.

Juve wants to act on that and add him to their squad, and they are prepared to offer a player in exchange reports TodoFichajes.

Jorginho is a key player for Chelsea, and the Blues will want to keep the Brazilian-Italian beyond this campaign.

However, Juve hopes if they add Arthur Melo to their offer, it will be accepted by the Blues.

The Brazilian has struggled to make an impact at Juve, but he is a good midfielder, and a move to another club might help him return to form.

Juve FC Says

Arthur has simply not been good enough for Juve, and we need to offload him.

He would have to be replaced, and that makes a swap deal that brings Jorginho to the club very sensible.

Jorginho will bring quality and experience to the Allianz Stadium, which could help us achieve even more as a club domestically and in Europe.