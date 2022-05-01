Arthur
Transfer News

Juventus prepared to offer a player in exchange for Chelsea man

May 1, 2022 - 10:00 pm

Juventus wants to take advantage of Chelsea’s problems to add Jorginho to their squad in this transfer window.

The Bianconeri have pursued a transfer for the midfielder for some time now, and this summer is another chance to add him to their squad.

He has one more season left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge, but he might favour a return to Serie A.

Juve wants to act on that and add him to their squad, and they are prepared to offer a player in exchange reports TodoFichajes.

Jorginho is a key player for Chelsea, and the Blues will want to keep the Brazilian-Italian beyond this campaign.

However, Juve hopes if they add Arthur Melo to their offer, it will be accepted by the Blues.

The Brazilian has struggled to make an impact at Juve, but he is a good midfielder, and a move to another club might help him return to form.

Juve FC Says

Arthur has simply not been good enough for Juve, and we need to offload him.

He would have to be replaced, and that makes a swap deal that brings Jorginho to the club very sensible.

Jorginho will bring quality and experience to the Allianz Stadium, which could help us achieve even more as a club domestically and in Europe.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

De Jong

Xavi deals a huge blow to Juventus’ chances of signing Barcelona midfielder

May 1, 2022
miretti

“Let’s leave him alone” Allegri doesn’t want pressure on Juventus youngster

May 1, 2022
gabriel

Juventus preparing to add Arsenal defender to their team

May 1, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.