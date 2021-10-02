Juventus prepared to offer Cuadrado a new deal but the player’s demand is holding it up

Juan Cuadrado has done enough to earn a new Juventus contract and the Colombian has also been in talks with the club to that effect.

His fine performance in the last campaign will be rewarded with a new deal and it is ready to be signed, but he wants some changes.

Calciomercato reports that the Bianconeri are offering him a new one-year deal with the option of a second year.

However, the former Chelsea winger wants more and has asked Juve to give him a straight two-year deal.

He is already 33 and Juve has been targeting younger players in recent transfer windows.

The club will want a blend of youth and experience in their squad, but they also know that Cuadrado isn’t getting any younger and they could be stuck with him for an extra year if his performance drops next season.

The report maintains that the player and the club want to continue their relationship, but at the moment they have to find an agreement regarding the duration of his next contract.

Cuadrado was one of the key players for Juve last season and his performance against Inter Milan might be the singular reason they finished inside the top four.