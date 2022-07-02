Youri Tielemans
Juventus prepared to offer Kean in exchange for Premier League star

July 2, 2022 - 11:30 am

Juventus has turned their attention towards signing Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans, and they could offer a player in exchange.

The Bianconeri have been in the market for a new midfielder, and their initial target in the Premier League was Chelsea’s Jorginho.

However, the interest in the Brazilian-Italian has cooled off in recent weeks, and the Bianconeri could be set to add Tielemans to their squad instead.

Calciomercatoweb claims they like the Leicester man and will offer Moise Kean in direct exchange for his signature.

Kean has been a flop since he returned to the Allianz Stadium on an initial loan deal from Everton.

The Italy international still has a year left on the loan deal before Juve makes it permanent, but the Bianconeri are not convinced to keep him and will send him to another club in this transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Kean has not been good enough, but he is still young, and it is tempting to think he might get better in the next campaign.

But there is no guarantee that will happen, and it would be much smarter to swap him for an established player like Tielemans.

The Belgian will help our midfield become much stronger than it is now. Hopefully, we will pull off the transfer.

1 Comment

    Reply martinn July 2, 2022 at 12:34 pm

    Kean might flourish again in an attacking team

