Juventus is keen to add Kalidou Koulibaly to their squad after losing Giorgio Chiellini at the end of last season.

The Senegalese defender has been at Napoli since 2014, but this might be his last summer with the Partenopei.

His current deal expires in 2023, and he has not agreed to terms of a new one with them.

This has opened the door for Juve to pounce and sign him, and the Bianconeri are prepared to take the chance.

A report on Football Italia claims they met with his agent yesterday, and they offered to make him one of their players on a salary of 6m euros net per season.

They are also willing to pay 30m euros in transfer fees to Napoli for his signature.

Napoli’s contract offer is not as high as what Juve has promised him, and it could be the key difference in deciding his future.

Juve FC Says

KK is one of the finest defenders in Serie A, and he will certainly be an impressive replacement for the departed Chiellini.

A move for him will become even more important if we lose Matthijs de Ligt as Chelsea and Bayern Munich circle.

It would be interesting to see if the defender will agree to move from Naples to Turin.