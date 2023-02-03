Juventus prepared to partake in a Zaniolo auction in the summer

Juventus have been long-term admirers of Nicolo Zaniolo, but the Bianconeri did not move for him in the last transfer window, even though the attacker was on the market.

Zaniolo asked to leave AS Roma, but the only club that showed a serious interest in his signature was Bournemouth in the Premier League.

But the Azzurri star had no interest in moving to the English side and stayed in Rome until the summer when he will enter the last year of his current deal.

The Giallorossi have accepted his request to leave and will find a new buyer for the Europa Conference League winner when the season finishes.

Several clubs have an interest in his signature and a report on Calciomercato reveals Juventus is one of the sides who will get involved in the auction for him in the summer.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo has had some good spells in Rome, including scoring the winner for them to win the Conference League, but is he good enough for Juve?

Max Allegri has often struggled to manage attackers who are too technical and might not want to include Zaniolo on his side.

However, if the gaffer believes the Azzurri man can make an impact in his team, we will likely add him to our group.