Juventus prepared to pay 12m euros for PSG player

Leandro Paredes is one player that has been on the radar of Juventus in this campaign as they struggle in midfield.

The Argentinian currently plays in a star-studded PSG team, and he doesn’t enjoy enough relevance there.

He might leave in the summer, and Juventus will sign him if the transfer makes financial sense.

Tuttojuve claims they have already set a limit to how much they will spend on his signature.

The Bianconeri believe he is not worth more than 12m euros, and they will offer that to his current employers for the transfer of his signature.

PSG has all the money they need and will only sell a player if he wants to leave or doesn’t fit into their manager’s plans.

The Bianconeri will hope one of those situations is the case, else the Ligue 1 champions will set a higher valuation on the midfielder.

Juve FC Says

Paredes will be a good player to have in our squad, even if he is not a starter.

His experience at AS Roma previously in his career means he might not struggle to adapt to the demands of Serie A when he moves to Turin.