Juventus prepared to pay 30m euros for Manchester City star

Juventus has been linked with a move for Manchester City striker, Gabriel Jesus, with Max Allegri reportedly an admirer of the Brazilian’s style of play.

The striker isn’t the most prolific despite playing in a Manchester City side that creates a lot of chances, but Allegri still finds him attractive.

Tuttomercatoweb claims the Bianconeri had wanted to sign him in the summer, but he was valued at 50m euros by City at the time, and that fee was simply too much for them to pay.

They remain keen to add him to their squad when the transfer window reopens again, but this time they will only offer as much as 30m euros for his signature.

Jesus has scored just twice in 20 league games this season, but he has not always played as a centre forward and his 8 assists in the competition means he can still be useful even when he doesn’t score.

Juve FC Says

We need new attackers in our team to avoid an overreliance on Dusan Vlahovic who has just joined us.

The Serbian can score many goals, but he alone cannot help us deliver trophies, so he would need support from as many teammates as possible.

Jesus has been a great supportive striker in Manchester, and he should keep thriving if he moves to Turin.