Juventus is prepared to add Dries Mertens to their squad as they look for a new attacker.

The Bianconeri has spent some time in this transfer window trying to bring Alvaro Morata back to the club.

He remains their first choice target, but an agreement with Atletico de Madrid for his return is proving very difficult.

The Spanish striker could now remain in Spain as Juve has been searching for alternatives.

Mertens is one of the most recognisable strikers in Serie A, but he is a free agent now, having just left Napoli.

Tuttojuve claims Juve is now looking to add him to their squad as a backup to Dusan Vlahovic.

The report claims the Bianconeri are prepared to pay him 5m euros per season to join them.

Juve FC Says

Mertens is one of the finest attackers we have had in Serie A for some time.

However, he spent his time in the competition on the books of Napoli, and it is hard for a player to play for both teams.

The Belgian will have to burn the bridges between him and the Partenopei to make this move happen.

If he joins the Bianconeri, he has decided to be hated by Napoli fans for the rest of his life.