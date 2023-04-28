Juventus prepared to pay the release clause of Boca Juniors youngster

Juventus has eyed Boca Juniors’ Valentin Barco in recent months and seems to be intensifying their efforts to add him to their squad.

The left-back is breaking into the senior Boca side now, but the Bianconeri have seen enough to suggest he can do well for their team.

Juve has plans to make him their next first-choice player in that spot and see him as the heir to Alex Sandro.

The Brazilian has underperformed this term and his time in Turin is coming to an end.

The Bianconeri has focused a lot on young players recently, which makes Barco an ideal target for them.

However, the Bianconeri know they are not the only European side keen on his signature and do not want to miss out.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Juve is thinking about paying his release clause, which will help them steal a march on other clubs looking to sign him.

The clause is just 10m euros and the Bianconeri believe it is a fair fee for his talents.

Juve FC Says

Barco is a talented player and will definitely play for a top European club in the future, so we would be smart to add him to our squad now.

That will require moving faster than his other suitors; otherwise, he would commit to joining another club.