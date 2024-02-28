Juventus’ interest in Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson is genuine, and the club is already devising a plan to acquire him in the summer.

The Icelandic star has played a crucial role for the current Genoa team, and although he could have departed in January, a move to another Serie A side fell through. Consequently, he remains a key figure for the Red and Blues until the end of the season.

Juventus will have the opportunity to add him to their squad in the summer, and the Bianconeri are actively working on finalising the deal. According to Calciomercato, they aim to generate funds for his signature by selling either Arthur Melo, currently on loan at Fiorentina, or Kaio Jorge, on loan at Frosinone.

Juventus hopes that the proceeds from the sale of at least one of these players will provide the necessary funds to strengthen their squad with the addition of Albert Gudmundsson.

Juve FC Says

Gudmundsson has looked very decent when he plays for Genoa this term and is a player we expect to do well on our books.

However, we must not overpay for someone who is already 26 and is probably at the peak of his career at a smaller club because it could backfire.