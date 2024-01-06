Lille defender Tiago Djalo is a target for both Juventus and Inter Milan, with both clubs eager to secure his services. Despite being set to become a free agent at the end of the current season, both clubs are keen on acquiring the talented defender.

Djalo, who has been sidelined due to a cruciate injury this season, impressed with his performances for Lille in the previous campaign. Juventus is particularly interested in adding him to their squad, recognising his potential contribution.

While Inter Milan is also eager to sign Djalo, Juventus is reportedly looking to expedite the move and is willing to pay a transfer fee of 3 million euros to secure the defender in the current transfer window, as reported by Football-Italia. This proactive approach indicates Juventus’s intent to beat Inter Milan to the signing of Djalo and reinforce their squad as soon as possible.

Juve FC Says

We have to do all we can to win the race because Djalo is a top player who will do well for us.

We can also develop him further and sell him for a good fee in the next transfer window if we want.