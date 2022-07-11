Juventus prepares for talks with Bayern Munich over De Ligt this week

Juventus is hopeful they can conclude a deal with Bayern Munich over the sale of Matthijs de Ligt this week.

The defender has been on the radar of the German club and Chelsea in this transfer window.

The Blues seem to have turned their attention elsewhere, leaving Bayern to work out a deal to sign him.

Juve has given up on keeping the former Ajax captain, and they are now prepared to offload him for the right price.

The defender has a release clause of around 120m euros, but they will accept an amount that is less than that.

A report on Football Italia claims Bayern is prepared to offer him them around 75m euros plus more in add-ons for his signature.

Juve expects their bid to arrive this week. If the offer is good enough, both clubs can conclude the deal quickly, but it could be a long-drawn transfer battle if it isn’t.

Juve FC Says

De Ligt remains one of the best defenders Juventus has now, but we must allow him to leave while we can make good money from his sale now.

A move to Bayern probably favours him as a young player, but the most important thing is that we will make as much money as we can from his sale.

If we get the deal sorted on time, it will give us space to bring in a replacement for him.