Juventus prepares for the departure of Bremer with two targets in mind

Juventus is making contingency plans as they anticipate the possible departure of Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer, with several Premier League clubs expressing interest in securing his services.

Bremer has established himself as one of the standout defenders in Serie A in recent seasons, and his debut campaign with Juventus was met with positive reviews.

While Juventus ideally wishes to retain him for the long term, they recognise that every player has a price, and they will carefully consider any substantial offers that come in for his signature.

In light of this, Juventus is actively identifying potential alternatives who could seamlessly fill the void left by the former Torino player.

According to a report from Tuttojuve, the club has shown interest in Villarreal’s Pau Torres and Atletico Madrid’s Mario Hermoso.

Both players are reportedly available for the right price, and Juventus is monitoring their situations closely, ready to pursue them if a transfer for Bremer materialises.

Juve FC Says

We need to keep Bremer because he has spent a lot of time in Serie A and understands the competition.

Torres and Hermoso are two top players we can also consider, but they will need time to adjust to a new league and might cost as much as we will make from offloading Bremer.

Spending all the money we make from the Brazilian’s sale on an unproven player in Serie A games is not one of the smartest decisions to make.