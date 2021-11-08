Juventus prepares to finally end their relationship with this player

Aaron Ramsey has been one of Juventus’ poorest acquisitions in recent seasons and the Bianconeri are now looking to finally cut ties with him.

Three different coaches have managed the Welshman at Juventus, yet he cannot deliver the performances that the Bianconeri expects from him.

Tuttomercatoweb says Juventus is now moving to end their relationship with the Welshman for good.

The Bianconeri have been unsuccessful in their attempts to sell him so far, but the report says they will try to sell him again in the January transfer window.

If no one buys the midfielder, Juve will terminate his deal and give him a severance package.

Ramsey’s poor fitness record means the Bianconeri will struggle to find a club that would buy him.

The midfielder might also demand that all his remaining wages are paid before he leaves Turin.

Ramsey enjoyed his best years in the Premier League with Arsenal and the midfielder still performs well for the Welsh national team.

The national team handlers seem to understand how to keep him fit and use him effectively.

An English club might feel they can also manage his injuries and take a chance on him for the second half of this season.