Juventus are keen to see Dusan Vlahovic depart during this transfer window, as the club is unwilling to risk allowing him to run down his contract.

When they signed the Serbian striker at the start of 2022, the Bianconeri anticipated that he would quickly establish himself as a prolific goalscorer and lead them to major success. However, Vlahovic has not met those expectations, and his current deal will see him earn 12 million euros net in what could be his final season in Turin.

Lack of Offers for the Striker

Juventus are eager to secure a sale as soon as possible and have been waiting for suitable offers, but none have materialised. When Vlahovic first arrived, the club believed his market value and reputation would generate substantial interest from top European sides. The current reality is far less encouraging, with the possibility emerging that he may simply see out his contract at the Allianz Stadium.

Meanwhile, the club are exploring options to refresh their attacking department. The addition of Randal Kolo Muani is under consideration, a move that could relegate Vlahovic to third-choice striker status. Despite this, the forward remains relaxed about his future and has not publicly pushed for a move away.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Juventus’ Current Position

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are now beginning to accept that Vlahovic may remain with the squad for the final year of his contract. While the club had initially planned to recoup a significant transfer fee, the lack of offers and his high salary have complicated the situation.

For Juventus, offloading Vlahovic would ease the wage bill and potentially fund reinforcements in other areas of the pitch. For the player, a move could offer the opportunity to secure regular playing time and regain his best form.

If no transfer materialises, the upcoming season could prove to be a challenging one for both parties, with Vlahovic potentially competing for limited minutes and Juventus balancing their ambitions with financial realities. The next few weeks will determine whether this high-profile partnership comes to an early end or concludes only when his contract expires.