Juventus is set to make an improved bid for Teun Koopmeiners as the Bianconeri aim to conclude the transfer saga swiftly.

Atalanta had initially stated that the Dutch midfielder was not available for transfer, but after Koopmeiners reportedly went on strike to force the move, the club is now looking to finalise a deal quickly.

Koopmeiners has already agreed on personal terms with Juventus and is determined to leave Bergamo.

Juventus understands that his stance is a clear signal they need to act quickly to secure his signature. The Bianconeri are now prepared to increase their offer.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus is ready to offer €55 million, including add-ons, for Koopmeiners. This figure is close to Atalanta’s valuation of €60 million for the Dutch midfielder.

Juventus hopes that this offer will be sufficient to finalise the deal, as they wish to avoid further delays or complications in strengthening their squad.

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners is a player we cannot miss out on, and our delays could make another club get serious about signing him, which puts our move for him at serious risk.