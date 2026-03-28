Tarik Muharemovic has emerged as one of the finest defenders in Italy, and Juventus is keen to bring him back to the club at the end of the season. The defender, who was developed within their academy, was sold to Sassuolo last term to gain further experience, a decision that has proven highly beneficial.

Since making the move, he has developed significantly, establishing himself as a key figure at Sassuolo. His performances have been consistently strong, contributing to his growing reputation within Serie A and attracting attention from several top clubs.

Rising Value and Interest

Muharemovic is expected to be one of the most sought-after defenders in the league by the end of the campaign. Inter Milan is among the clubs reportedly interested in securing his signature, highlighting the level of competition Juventus could face.

Despite this interest, the player remains content at Sassuolo, where he continues to develop and showcase his abilities. His value has steadily increased as a result of his performances, making him an even more attractive prospect for potential suitors.

Juventus, however, remain in a strong position due to the structure of the agreement that facilitated his initial departure. Their foresight in negotiating favourable terms could now prove decisive.

Buy Back Clause Advantage

The transfer included clauses that significantly benefit Juventus, most notably a 50 percent buy back option. This allows the club to re-sign Muharemovic for half of his market valuation, providing them with a clear advantage over other interested parties.

According to Il Bianconero, Juventus are considering activating this clause as it looks to strengthen its defensive options. The report suggests that the club could move decisively if his performances continue at the same level.

In addition to the buy-back provision, Juventus are also entitled to financial benefits should Sassuolo sell him to another club. Nevertheless, their priority appears to be bringing him back to Turin, and they are well-positioned to do so if they choose to act.