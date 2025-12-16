Joao Mario has only been at Juventus for a few months, having joined the Bianconeri in the summer. The defender arrived from FC Porto in a deal reportedly worth €12 million, following a promising spell in Portugal that suggested he could make an immediate impact. At 25 years old, Mario was expected to compete strongly for the right-back position, but those expectations have not materialised.

Struggles at the Allianz Stadium

Since his arrival, Mario has faced difficulties adapting to life at Juventus. The club has invested time and effort in helping him reach his potential, and he initially received playing opportunities under Igor Tudor, the manager in charge when he signed. Despite these efforts, his performances have fallen short of the required standard, and he has struggled to establish himself as a reliable option in the squad.

With the arrival of Luciano Spalletti, Mario’s situation has worsened. The new gaffer has opted against using him for several weeks, signalling that he does not feature in his plans. This has left the defender on the periphery, and it is now evident that he has no long-term role under Spalletti’s management.

(From the official Juventus website)

Juventus is considering a transfer

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are now open to the possibility of offloading Mario in the next transfer window. The club views this as an opportunity to free up space in the squad and bring in a replacement better suited to the current manager’s requirements. The January window could therefore serve as a chance to strengthen the squad efficiently, particularly if Juve can move players who have proven to be less relevant to the team’s plans.

Improving the squad remains a priority for the club, and transferring out those on the fringes is seen as a necessary step. Mario’s departure could facilitate the arrival of a player who can contribute immediately, aligning with Spalletti’s objective of building a competitive and consistent side for the remainder of the season.