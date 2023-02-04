Juventus preparing a new deal for coveted midfielder

Manuel Locatelli is one of Juventus’ most coveted players, with clubs around Europe, especially the Premier League, constantly looking to add him to their squad.

The midfielder has continued to develop into a key player for the Bianconeri since he moved to the Allianz Stadium in 2021.

There were suggestions that he could struggle in Turin after completing the initial loan move, but the Euro 2020 winner has been an important cog in the wheel for Max Allegri and continues to show why the club can trust him.

As he shines at Juve, clubs are circling, but a report on Football Italia insists the 25-year-old will stay at Juve for a long time.

It claims the Bianconeri will soon make his two-year loan deal permanent and will offer him a new deal until 2026 for around 3m euros net per season, although Talksport claims he is already on 3.5m Euros per season.

Juve FC Says

Locatelli has been one of our most important players in the last two campaigns and he is one man we must keep.

The Azzurri star keeps improving and is also a good candidate to become a future captain at Juve.

Considering how valuable he is now and could be in the future, we must reject every advance made towards him.