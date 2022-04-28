Juventus preparing a two-year deal for Ligue 1 star

Juventus is looking to wrap up an agreement with PSG attacker, Angel di Maria, at the end of this season.

The Argentinian is leaving the French club as a free agent and he is still good enough to contribute to a top club.

Juve has always been active in the free agency market and the Bianconeri will look to make him one of their players by next season.

A move for him could be tricky because he earns a lot of money in Paris at the moment.

Tuttomercatoweb claims PSG pays the former Manchester United man 10m euros per season and Juve simply cannot match that.

Instead of offering him a one-year deal with a high salary, the report claims the Bianconeri is now looking at giving him a two-year contract on lesser financial terms.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria is an exciting player to have in your squad and the Argentinian knows how to deliver good attacking returns.

Giving him a two-year deal might seem desperate on paper, but if he settles down well in Turin, we will enjoy a spell with him on our books.

However, it remains unclear if he would accept a low salary to move to Turin, especially if he has other suitors who can offer him better terms.