For the last few years, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been one of the main profiles on the Juventus shortlist.

But while the Bianconeri have failed to prise the Serbian away from the clutches of Lazio in their previous attempts, the situation could drastically change this summer.

As we all know, the 28-year-old’s contract will expire next year. The midfielder has no intention to renew it, leaving club president Claudio Lotito with a major dilemma.

Therefore, the Biancoceleste patron will have to lower his asking price to avoid losing his prized asset for free a year from now.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri are hoping to seize the opportunity and secure the signing of their longtime transfer target.

The source claims that Lazio’s current asking price is 30 million euros, but Juventus will try to lower it by introducing counterparts, namely Luca Pellegrini and Nicolò Rovella.

The fullback has been on loan with the capital side since January. The Eagles can make his stay permanent for around 10 million euros, but are requesting a discount.

On the other hand, Rovella is one of the best young midfielders in Serie A. He has been on the Old Lady’s books since January 2021.

However, he’s yet to earn a proper chance in Turin. He spent last season on loan at Monza, cementing his status as one of the most promising youngsters in Italian football.

Moreover, the report adds that Juventus will try to finalize an agreement for Milinkovic-Savic while some of the other top Serie A clubs are occupied in the battle for Davide Frattesi’s signature.